Hundreds of people shunned the traditional rush to the Boxing Day sales to enjoy the fresh air of Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday.

Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches were busier than usual on Boxing Day as families walked off their Christmas excesses, taking full advantage of the mild, dry weather, as pictured here.

The National Trust’s Brean Down car park was full for much of the day and Brean’s beachwarden said it had been a “very busy day with a stream of visitors through the day.”

Burnham’s tourist information centre was also busy and had one of its busiest days for several months.