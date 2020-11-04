Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s MP James Heappey has this week expressed his support for a second national lockdown, saying that it is needed to protect the NHS.

The new restrictions, which come into force on Thursday, will lead to non-essential shops closing and people being asked to work from home where possible.

The Burnham-On-Sea MP said on Facebook that he supports the Prime Minister’s action to protect the health service.

James Heappey writes: “I know the announcement from the Prime Minister on Saturday was disappointing but it was wholly necessary to ensure the NHS does not become overwhelmed during these challenging winter months.”

“Here in Somerset, everyone has pulled together and I have no doubt this will be the case again.”

His comments come after Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament earlier this week that the virus is an ‘existential threat’ to the NHS. He added that there could be twice as many deaths over the winter as in the first wave, and so there is “no alternative” but another national lockdown.