Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Band will be performing their Christmas Concert in the town’s Princess Theatre tonight (Sunday December 15th) at 6.30pm.

The programme will be packed with Christmas classics and upbeat tunes to get the audience in a festive mood.

“The Burnham and Highbridge Band’s Christmas concert is just over a week before the Big Day, so it’s the ideal time to sit back, relax and listen to the band. This will be our last appearance with Ellis Holt as Musical Director – it’s sure to be an evening of fun,” said spokeswoman Caroline Tapfield.

Tickets are priced at £7.50, and £6.50 for concessions. Call 01278 784464 or book online.