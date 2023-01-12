The Burnham-On-Sea Bereavement Cafe will open its doors this coming Sunday (January 15th) for the first time in 2023.

The gathering will be held at 4pm in Burnham’s St Andrew’s Church Hall in Manor Road.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Following the Christmas break, Burnham Bereavement Cafe will be open this Sunday, and every third Sunday of the month thereafter at 4pm in St Andrew’s Church Hall.”

“Burnham Bereavement Cafe is a safe and welcoming space for anyone affected by bereavement, and provides an opportunity to share thoughts and feelings; to drink tea or coffee and eat cake with others who have experienced the pain of loss and the challenge of adjusting to new circumstances, and to find and offer support to each other during the difficult time of grief.”

“There is help to understand and cope with bereavement, and an opportunity to light a candle to remember loved ones.”

She adds Burnham Bereavement Cafe is a space for people of any faith or none. “If you are affected by grief come along, you’ll be very welcome.”