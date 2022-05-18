Fibromyalgia International Awareness Week has been marked in Burnham-On-Sea.

Burnham-On-Sea’s branch of Fibromyalgia Heart of Somerset Support Group meets on the first Monday of every month at the Baptist Church in College Street, Burnham.

“We provide support for people with Fibromyalgia as well as their carers and family members,” says the group’s Chairwoman, Michelle Haines, pictured here with the team.

“We are keen to raise awareness of the condition and to ensure local people with Fibromyalgia don’t feel isolated or alone. A lot of people don’t understand Fibromyalgia but we all understand it here and can help provide friendly support.”

“Help is at hand – we provide support with informal coffee and chat sessions every two weeks. We also hold occasional family nights and to help bring families with Fibromyalgia together.” The group can be contacted via Facebook.