A Burnham-On-Sea entrepreneur who invented a new GCSE revision product has been named as an area finalist in a national business awards’ start-up category.

Nathan McGurl, who lives in Burnham-On-Sea, who founded The Study Buddy, has fought off stiff competition to be one of the finalists in The Federation of Small Business Awards.

The Study Buddy was created in 2018 to help students and their parents to structure and plan revision in the run up to GCSEs.

The Federation of Small Business Awards celebrates the people that ‘make the leap, and follow their passion and take business into their own hands’. The organisation reported an increase in the number of entries this year.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, founder Nathan McGurl says: “The Study Buddy has been around for less than 18 months, so for this national panel to put us into the South West final is quite an honour.”

“As a dad myself, the most important thing is knowing that we’re making a difference to students and families – locally and across the country. But at the same time, it’s also nice to know that someone like the FSB can see the value in what we do and how we do it!”

He doesn’t have long to wait to find out as the area final takes place on 26th Feb in Taunton.

Nathan adds: “We’ve had a great start, and this is our second awards final in half a year. Whether we win or not, I’m excited about the future!”

Burnham-On-Sea.com first reported last year on Nathan’s product The Study Buddy and Nathan says it has helped many students and their parents to structure and plan their revision in the run up to GCSEs.

The awards take place on a regional basis, with area winners going to the UK final in May.

Details about The Study Buddy’s approach to managing revision, as well as products to help get started, are at: www.thestudybuddy.com.