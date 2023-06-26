The application window to take part in the 2023 Somerset County Guy Fawkes carnival processions – which includes Burnham-On-Sea – opens this Saturday, July 1st.

With the start of the carnival season now just under four months away, potential entrants will be able to apply to be in the popular carnivals by completing a simple online entry form, accessible from the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals Association website here.

The standardised entry form enables entrants, at a click of a button, to apply to take part in the eight affiliated carnivals – Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Weston Super Mare, North

Petherton, Midsomer Norton, Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury.

2022 saw Somerset’s carnivals return to bumper crowds following a Pandemic related break. An estimated 400,000 people watched the carnivals, with nearly £110,000 raised from the town street collections and shared between good causes, local charities and

the carnivals themselves.

David Churches, secretary of SCGFCA, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals are the best illuminated processions in the world, and the resurgence in popularity experienced last year is something we need to be very proud of and embrace.”

“We acknowledge the current economic and financial climate is causing difficulties for everyone, and many community events have fallen by the wayside over the past couple of years.”

“However, the Somerset County Guy Fawkes Carnivals continue to defy the odds with the carnival spirit burning brighter than ever, and this is testament to every single person involved in our wonderful tradition.”

2023 Somerset Carnivals dates:

Bridgwater – Saturday 4 November

Burnham-On-Sea – Monday 6 November

Weston Super Mare – Friday 10 November

North Petherton – Saturday 11 November

Shepton Mallet – Wednesday 15 November

Wells – Friday 17 November

Glastonbury – Saturday 18 November

Midsomer Norton (associate) – Monday 13 November

David adds: “It’s always a very special night when the carnival comes to town, and to feel

that excitement, atmosphere and enjoyment again will be a joy to behold. I am sure the carnival committees and entrants will be absolutely determined to put on a special show for 2023.”

The closing date for applying to take part in the carnivals is Friday 1st September, and those who are unable to complete an online entry form can still obtain a paper copy by contacting Dave Croker on 01278 421795 or at dave@bridgwatercarnival.org.uk.

