A group of Burnham-On-Sea Cubs have raised more than £600 for the town’s rescue hovercraft charity BARB Search & Rescue by taking part in a sponsored cycle ride.

The youngsters visited the BARB station on the seafront this week where they presented the funds to the charity, as pictured here, before meeting the volunteers, getting beach safety tips, and learning how hovercraft are used to carry out beach mud rescues.

The Kingfisher Cub pack raised a total of £604 by completing their sponsored cycle ride around Apex Park in Highbridge as part of their World Challenge Badge.

A BARB spokesman said: “A huge thank you goes to the Cubs for raising such a fantastic sum towards our life-saving work along Somerset’s coastline! We are very grateful to the Cubs for choosing us to the benefit from this sponsored event.”

“BARB is a small independent charity that relies on local community donations to keep running – and so wonderful fundraising like this is hugely appreciated.”