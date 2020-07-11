Town councillors headed into Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre on Saturday (July 11th) to gather feedback on the temporary pedestrianisation of the High Street.

It follows a recent meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Town Improvements Committee when councillors extended the pedestrianisation scheme until July 15th.

The council set up a gazebo in the High Street, as pictured here, where they spought the opinions of businesses and shoppers ahead of their next meeting when they will decide whether to extend the pedestrianisation.

Burnham’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have received lots of varying feedback from shoppers and businesses on the scheme which will all be considered during our next meeting.”

Councillors gathered opinions on the pedestrianisation and one-way road system, that are in place to help people maintain social distancing in the town centre.

If you were unable to speak with a councillor, you can access the short questionnaire here.