Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club has welcomed the news from the government that swimming pools can soon re-open.

Kelly Podbury, Club Secretary, says: “Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club, who have been swimming at Brean Splash for seven years, are ‘all systems go’ to getting back into the water.”

“Working closely with Brean Splash, we will be putting in all safety measures required to keep everyone safe. This is fantastic news as a community club situated by the sea where swimming is not only a life skill but a skill that can save lives.”

“During lockdown we have kept in contact with our membership, giving them updates, meetings with the Head Coach and land training. We are really looking forward to welcoming all our swimmers back to the pool.”

She adds: “We have already communicated to our membership our intentions to return to swimming in September and once details have been confirmed with Brean Splash we will be able to confirm the date.”

“We also recognise this is a difficult time for many families and therefore to support our swimming community and after our treasurer had reviewed our projected finances we are pleased to announce that we will not be increasing our fees for 2021.”

“One ‘casualty’ of Covid is that for the first time in the club’s 36-year history, the Club Championships will not run in November. Swim England have cancelled all competitions for the remainder of this year and therefore we are also following in their lead.”

“That’s not to say it’s gone for good. In these times things need to change and the committee have agreed to move our Club Championships for the future. They will now be held at the end of the swimming season in June/July, followed by a summer BBQ Club Presentation Night.”

“Our historic Christmas presentation evening will be replaced with a Christmas Party where we will present our special trophies and announce the Club Captains for the following year.”

“Returning to swimming is not going to be easy, many will be extremely nervous and unsure, and that’s why our committee are doing everything we can to ensure safety guidelines are followed.”

“Recommendations to Coaches on how to safely train swimmers have been incorporated in the return to the pool coaching programme. Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club are listening and taking notice of all advice being offered, and Mark Podbury, the Head Coach, has attended all the Regional Coach Forums.”

“Sally Jeffries, Club Chairman, and Kelly Podbury, Club Secretary, have attended all the Regional Chair Forums and Kelly Podbury has also attended all the Swim England Covid-19 Teacher training courses – all to ensure that we are as well-informed as possible to ensure a safe return.”

“Our Covid Leads, Oriole Harris and Zoe Payne, are attending a course to ensure the club is fully compliant for its return.”

“We are extremely fortunate to have such a great swimming community and are looking forward to their return to swimming in a safe and inviting environment.”