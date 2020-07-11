Berrow beach has been awarded a coveted Seaside Award by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

To mark the achievement, the Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, has raised the Blue Flag, as pictured here.

A spokesman for Sedgemoor District Council said: “Berrow joins the country’s very best beaches, from popular holiday spots to quiet, more hidden-away spots.”

“What unites them all is knowing that they are clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, as well as the tough international bathing water quality standards.”

“Berrow Beach can provide a wonderful day out for the family. It is an exceptional beach with sand dunes, picnic areas and beach wardens providing safety cover and advice.”

Keep Britain Tidy’s deputy chief executive, Richard McIlwain, added: “The success of Berrow Beach in reaching the very high standards demanded by both awards is testament to all those who have worked so hard to protect and improve our beaches – from beach managers and volunteers to local people and businesses.”

“When you enjoy a trip to a beach flying an international Blue Flag or Seaside Award, you know you are on one of the safest, cleanest and very best in the country.”

“This year, with the pressure on local services created by COVID-19, we would urge anyone visiting this fantastic beach to help out by taking their rubbish home with them and leaving the beach as they found it.”

Pictured: Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council, Cllr Peter Clayton, raising the Blue Flag with Berrow’s beach warden