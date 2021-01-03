Burnham-On-Sea darts star Gary Anderson has won through to the final of tonight’s PDC World Championships following a 6-3 win over Dave Chisnall last night (Saturday).

will face world number three Gerwyn Price in today’s finalGary, who won the championships in 2015 and 2016, at Alexandra Palace.

The Burnham player had won quarter-finals against Chisnall in 2017 and 2019 and he was to run out victorious again as his opponent came up short in his quest for a first major televised title, despite sharing 26 180s.

Gary averaged 100 as he secured his place in the final, but he was far from happy with his performance and told Sky Sports afterwards: “It felt atrocious. I’ll need to buck my ideas up!”

“Compared to the other night, that felt bad, it felt like a 76 average. I’ve come here with no expectations but we’ve got there [to the final] and it’s not bad.”

Gary has struggled with a knee injury during recent months, but he is enjoying a big resurgence in his game.

Local fans will be keenly watching him during tonight’s final, which starts at 7.30pm on Sky.