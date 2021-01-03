Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has begun a local Christmas tree collection service with all funds raised going towards the club.

The service is now underway in the Burnham-On-Sea area, with real trees being collected and recycled in return for a £5 donation.

“We will collect your tree from Burnham, Highbridge, East and West Huntspill, Bason Bridge and Brent Knoll,” explains the club’s Duncan Britton.

“We will remain socially distanced and will fully adhere to Tier 4 guidelines. We wish all our supporters a very happy new year from everyone at the club.”

Call or text 07514 059001 to organise the collection.