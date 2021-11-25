Burnham-On-Sea farmers market will be returning to the High Street this Friday, November 26th.

The event will be held in the centre of the High Street from 9am-1pm with Covid safety measures in place.

Among this month’s 12 stalls will be two newcomers, says a spokeswoman.

“Last month we welcomed Salsa Stories and Tina’s Patisserie in additional to all your usual favourites and this month we introduce The Happy Forager and Somerset Chilli Garden to our motley crew of farmers and producers!”

“The Happy Forager offers sustainably sourced hand foraged wild ingredients to both the hospitality industry and customers at our Farmers’ Markets. Dan has made a impressive addition to many of our markets with his sensational display of gourmet mushrooms and we are so pleased he’ll be attending Burnham too!”

“Somerset Chilli Garden is an exciting new venture by mates Kayla and Harry who want to share their passion for chillies with the good folk of Somerset. They grow chillies in the Mendip region of North Somerset, using natural and organic methods.”

This month’s stalls include:

Oven to You

Mikes Pork

Somerset Lamb

Saints Preserve Us

Wesley Cottage Bees

Somerset Natural Soap

Tina’s Patisserie

Salsa Stories

The Happy Forager

Somerset Chilli Garden

Somerset Wildlife Trust

In Clover