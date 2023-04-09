Over 100 metres of grassland were damaged during a fire in Berrow on Saturday evening (April 8th).

Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to tackle the blaze in the dunes next to Berrow beach on Saturday at around 8pm.

Several fire appliances from Burnham and Cheddar were sent to the scene next to Burnham and Berrow golf course.

Firefighters used beaters to bring the fire under control and prevent the blaze spreading in the strong winds.

These were the scenes on Easter Sunday morning, where a stretch of grass measuring 5m x 100m was burnt.

A spokesperson for the golf course said they were “hugely grateful for the quick response in bringing it under control.”

The cause of Saturday’s fire was not immediately clear, added the fire service.

A large blaze at Berrow in 2018 destroyed five acres of grassland in the same area, as we reported here at the time.