Scores of music enthusiasts headed to an Easter Day fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest.

The annual Easter Fundraiser was hailed a success at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on Sunday.

Performers included Giant Robot Bodies, September Son, Man About A Dog, Lee Smith, Emily, Kev Boley and Flo Parker Bombosch.

Organiser Tanya Dyer thanked all those who had attended and played during the day, adding that it had been a “great success.”

Tanya added: “This fabulous day of great music will in turn help us bring even more great music to you at BOSfest this September!”