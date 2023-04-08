Ten Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater firefighters wearing full fire kits took part in the 5km Park Run at Highbridge’s Apex Park for charity on Saturday (April 8th).

The crew jogged along the 5km route through Apex Park, along the Brue footpath to the seafront and back while wearing full breathing apparatus, as pictured here.

Three crewmembers from Burnham-On-Sea Fire Station and seven from Bridgwater Fire Station took part, completing the run in about 33 minutes.

The fire service team were Lloyd Arthur, Kevin Ward and Aaron Moore from Burnham plus Dionne Crisp, Daisy Goldsmith, Tim Wickens, Owen Cheffery, Paul Chapman, Joe Attwood, Steve Woodley and Hannah Forbes from Bridgwater.

They have raised over £1,500 for the Fire Fighters Charity, which provides lifelong support for members of the UK’s fire services community.

One of the firefighters, Lloyd Arthur, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thanks go to evertyone who has supported us with donations or moral support along the route – it was great to have lots of people cheering us on!”

“We also thank the Park Run organisers and marshalls for giving us their full backing to do this during their event!”

