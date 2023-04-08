The annual competition to appoint Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival’s royal roles has got underway.

Entries for the roles, who will lead the carnival procession in November, are now being welcomed until 10th May 2023.

A Carnival Royalty evening will be held on Friday 12th May at The Princess Theatre & Arts Centre in Princess Street, Burnham from 7pm – 9pm where the winners will be selected.

For more information or to obtain an entry form, contact Annalee on 07968 609272 or email carnivalroyalty@hboscarnival.org

Entrants aged five and above are welcome. They need to live within 5 miles of Burnham or Highbridge. Categories are 5 – 13 and 14+.

They need to be available to take part in carnival on 6th November. Any under 18s must be accompanied by an 18+. Entry deadline is 10th May 2023 at 5pm.

The 2023 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival will be held on Monday November 6th.