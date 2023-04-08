A fundraising event for Burnham-On-Sea’s three-day music and performing arts festival, BOSfest, is set to be held on Easter Sunday.

The event’s Easter Fundraiser will be held at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club on Sunday 9th April.

Organiser Tanya Dyer says: “Our big Easter fundraising event will be held this Sunday at the Ritz Social Club when members and non members will be welcome from 1.30pm to late.”

“Performers include Giant Robot Bodies, who describe themselves as a mix of heavy rock and funky punky metal. They went down a storm at last year’s BOSfest and we are really excited to have them return.

“Also performing on Sunday are Glastonbury-based September Son, an awesome rock band who absolutely smashed it when they dropped in at the Ritz Acoustic Club recently, and luckily for us they’re up for another visit to Burnham.”

“We will also see Brilliant Man About A Dog bringing their own unique take on some great tunes from David Bowie to Duran Duran with some unlikely, but fab choices in between. We know you’ll love them as much as we do.”

“Local musician Lee Smith has very kindly stepped in at the last minute to cover Bob Gallie who sadly due to illness is unable to attend – we wish Bob a speedy recovery. Lee has a wonderful selection of his own self penned material with a smattering of tunes from other artists.”

“Also performing will be the brilliant Flo Parker Bombosch – a fantastic female songwriter and vocalist – and last but by no means least we have Emily, a pupil from King Alfred School kicking off the event. Emily has been writing and performing her own songs for a few years now already and we’re really pleased to have her back on a BOSfest stage!”

All day wristbands cost £5 and you can come and go as you please. Kids go free.

She adds: “Please come along for a fabulous day of great music which will in turn will help bring even more great music to you at BOSfest this September.”