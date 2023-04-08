Rubbish and recycling collections across Somerset are changing for the Easter holiday period.

Kerbside pick ups will not be taking place in the county on Easter Monday (April 10th).

All collections over the coming week will be a day later than normal, including Friday’s on April 14, which will be moved to Saturday April 15th. Everything will be back to normal the following week, starting Monday April 17th.

Somerset Council is asking people to recycle as much as possible over the holiday period.

Almost all Easter egg packaging can be recycled in weekly kerbside collections including:

cardboard boxes, which should be flattened and put into your black recycling box;

aluminium foil, which can be scrunched and placed into your Bright Blue bag;

plastic moulds should also go in your Bright Blue Bag.

However items that are not yet recyclable at the kerbside or Somerset’s recycling sites are chocolate bar and sweet wrappers, plastic bags and plastic-foil pouches, plastic ‘windows’ in boxes, and similar thin-soft plastic film. These plastics can be dropped off at supermarkets such as Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea which has a ollection area at the front of the store.