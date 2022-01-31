A hair loss clinic in Burnham-On-Sea has received a financial boost from the Somerset Community Foundation.

Chloe Howe from Chloe Howe SMP opened the new clinic above Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street last year, as we reported here.

Chloe offers a service called scalp micropigmentation, which is cosmetic tattooing to to help men and women with hair loss.

Chloe says she will be using the £1,000 grant to purchase equipment needed for her scalp mirco procedures, such as pigments and cartridges, as well as health and safety equipment such as PPE.

“I am so delighted and thankful to have received this grant from Somerset Community Foundation,” she says.

“It’s amazing to have their support and it shows they recognise the value of what my business brings to the local area.”

“It’s an exciting milestone in my new business, and I look forward to continuing to grow and welcome new clients in 2022.”

The grant was provided thanks to the South West Enterprise Fund.

Nick Robinson, founder of the South West Enterprise Fund added: “The South West Enterprise Fund is delighted to support inspiring young entrepreneurs like Chloe. SWEF was set up to provide grant funding to young entrepreneurs to help them take their business to the next level.”

Kirsty Campbell, programmes manager at Somerset Community Foundation, said Chloe has ‘done so well’ setting up her new business.”

“I’m really pleased her South West Enterprise Fund grant will help her to buy additional equipment to help her business grow – we look forward to seeing the progress she makes,” she said.

“If anyone aged under 30 and living in Somerset has a great idea for a business or is in training or an apprenticeship and needs some support purchasing essential items, they can email me at kirsty.campbell@somersetcf.org.uk for more.”

