Burnham-On-Sea and District Horticultural Society’s annual summer show is set to return on Saturday, August 13th.

Hundreds of flowers and other entries, including photos and crafts, will go on display at the traditional show at Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre in Berrow Road.

The event will be open to all between 1pm-5pm with admission free.

There will be scores of classes to enter covering flowers, vegetables, crafts and photography. Entry forms must be submitted by 8pm on August 10th.

For more information on entering, call the show secretary David on 788058.

