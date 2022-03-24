Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club, together with the Somerset Prostate Support Association, are organising a Prostate Cancer Testing event in Berrow in May.

The event will be held on Saturday 7th May from 10am-4pm at the village hall. Testing will be available to all men aged from 40+ and will be free of charge.

“All testing will be performed by experienced professional medical practitioners and all test results are confidential,” says a spokesman.

You can book your tests by going online on https://spsa.mypsatests.org.uk and then follow the instructions.

“When Burnham Lions Club were approached by the S.P.S.A. to sponsor the event we were very pleased to be able to support the event as the need for the testing for Prostate Cancer is very important with about 40,000 men being diagnosed with Prostate Cancer annually, resulting in about 10,000 deaths.”

“On the day of testing we will be able to test 150 men, but if we can raise a further £2000 by way of sponsorship or donations we could increase the testing to 250.”

If you feel you could help in anyway with sponsorship please contact Phil Cooke at Burnham Lions via philsuecooke@hotmail.com or on 07912580685.