Burnham-On-Sea and District Model Railway Club us holding its annual model railway show on Saturday August 27th and Sunday August 28th at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy.

Over a dozen model railway layouts from all over the country will be exhibited at the two-day show, which will be open from 10am to 4pm both days.

Alongside this, both local and national traders will be in attendance, selling a wide range of model railway equipment, together with books and videos.

Local modellers will also be on hand to give demonstrations on various aspects of the hobby.

Entry will be priced at £5 for adults with accompanied children free. Free parking. Country Bumpkins will provide catering.

Layouts confirmed as attending

Norwich Central 0 gauge, Kleine Albula HOm a Swiss Railway station with passing loop set in winter. The Clydach Railway 009 gauge Two layouts from the Channel 5 programme ‘The Great British Model Railway Show’ including semi finalist layout ‘Jurassic Park’ in a rebuilt format but with all the original features The Deeping Project – Great Model Railway Challenge 2019 Westwick N gauge Enoshima N gauge Japanese modular concept using boards designed around the sectional track. The photos show progress to date Nosach Green O gauge Clifford Chambers Street N gauge North Hurst & North Park OO gauge Venterol-Rousset HO gauge Demonstrators Clevedon & Portishead Armchair Modellers Hookwood EM gauge Robridge OO gauge A fictional railway in south west from the 1990+ Keep your eye out as you never know what might run through on the day! Hornby live steam. Come and drive a steam powered train at the show! Heybridge Wharf 3mm

Traders confirmed as attending

Ray Heard Model Railways A extensive retailer of preowned model railways and our show sponsor. GLR Model Railways bespoke model railway builders and much more! David Smith Books Second hand books Andrew Wilkinson models 3D printed military models, continental and UK locomotives and coaches Just in Case Perspex display cases for display and protection of models Country Park Models for your model railway spares Eric Petrie railway artist with original paintings, limited edition prints and greeting cards. Attwood Aggregates supplying model railway ballast in a range of gauges and colours. Plus welsh steam coal! Penduke Models – We supply a variety of scenic materials and accessories, plus a select range of pre-owned models. We have a vast range of hand painted animals, figures and accessories in OO and N. In addition a have a range of 3D printed items. ABC Model Railways of Oxford, a specialist in American, British & Continental new and pre-owned models from Z to HO gauge, particular 009, N,HOm, with over 40 years trading experience. Steve Ehrlicher Railwayana – proceeds go towards the restoration of my 1890 Midland coach, at Cranmore on the ESR. Original railway publications, Company official postcards, other postcard size images of railway engines, carriages, wagons, etc., prints, paintings, paperwork.