Burnham-On-Sea is amongst the least expensive seaside towns to park your car according to a new national survey.
The data was collected using Parkopedia, which says that for an 8 hour stay, Burnham-On-Sea car parks average £5.33, which places the town at the sixth least expensive seaside destination.
According to Somerset Council, which oversees parking in Burnham-On-Sea, these are the current all-day parking charges in the town:
- Pier Street East Car Park: All day: £6.10
- Oxford Street Car Park: All day: £5.50
- Lynton Road Car Park: All day: £6.10
- Pier Street South Car Park: All day: £6.10
- Berrow Road Car Park: All day: £4.40
The ten seaside towns with the cheapest parking
|Town Name:
|Average Cost (Eight Hours)
|Hornsea
|£1.98
|Fife
|£2.27
|Portrush
|£3.47
|Morecambe
|£4.33
|Bridlington
|£4.60
|Burnham-On-Sea
|£5.33
|Dover
|£5.55
|Tenby
|£5.75
|Colwyn Bay
|£5.84
|Filey
|£6.00
Speaking on the findings, Head of Vehicle Intelligence at Motorscan, Oliver Thompson, says: “As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term. Brighton’s staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings.”
“These findings underscore the importance of informed decision-making and strategic planning to maximise enjoyment while minimising expenses during holiday travels. Just make sure that you’re prioritising safety and security when deciding where to park your car too.”