The data was collected using Parkopedia, which says that for an 8 hour stay, Burnham-On-Sea car parks average £5.33, which places the town at the sixth least expensive seaside destination.

According to Somerset Council, which oversees parking in Burnham-On-Sea, these are the current all-day parking charges in the town:

Pier Street East Car Park: All day: £6.10

Oxford Street Car Park: All day: £5.50

Lynton Road Car Park: All day: £6.10

Pier Street South Car Park: All day: £6.10

Berrow Road Car Park: All day: £4.40

The study seeks to warn people of the prices of parking and to prepare them ahead of the Easter holidays to look in advance.

The ten seaside towns with the cheapest parking

Town Name: Average Cost (Eight Hours) Hornsea £1.98 Fife £2.27 Portrush £3.47 Morecambe £4.33 Bridlington £4.60 Burnham-On-Sea £5.33 Dover £5.55 Tenby £5.75 Colwyn Bay £5.84 Filey £6.00

Speaking on the findings, Head of Vehicle Intelligence at Motorscan, Oliver Thompson, says: “As evidenced by our latest study, parking costs can significantly impact holiday experiences, especially during peak periods like Easter half term. Brighton’s staggering average parking fee of £24.21 tops the charts, highlighting the financial strain families may face when planning beach outings.”

“These findings underscore the importance of informed decision-making and strategic planning to maximise enjoyment while minimising expenses during holiday travels. Just make sure that you’re prioritising safety and security when deciding where to park your car too.”