Ashley Fox, the Conservative MP Candidate for Burnham and Highbridge, has this week thanked current MP James Heappey for his service to the area after he announced he is stepping down at the next General Election.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here, Mr Heappey, who has been the MP for Burnham-On-Sea since May 2015, said last week that he would be standing down at the next election after nine years as the MP.

Under the recent boundary review, Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge will be a part of the new Bridgwater constituency at the next general election.

Ashley Fox, Conservative MP Candidate, says: “I would like to thank James Heappey for his incredible hard work and service to Burnham-On-Sea for the last 9 years.”

“James and his team have worked tirelessly to ensure there is further investment in the local transport network, healthcare, and seen more local investment from the Government in areas like improved broadband.”

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected this year to represent the new seat of Burnham and Bridgwater, I will work hard to build on James’ significant legacy.”

James Heappey, current MP for Burnham, added: “I am delighted that Ashley Fox has been chosen to replace me as the candidate for Burnham-On-Sea at the next general election.”

“Ashley is an experienced colleague and knows how to work to deliver change. I know that Burnham will be in good hands and have an excellent MP should he be elected at the next election. I wish him every success and will support him in any way I can.”

The new Bridgwater constituency will be fought by Ashley Fox for the Conservatives plus Claire Sully for the Lib Dems and Independent candidate Pelé Barnes.