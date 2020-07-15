Hundreds of children in the Burnham-On-Sea area have taken part in a virtual sports event organised by a local PE teacher that aims to help young people stay active during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Coggins, a primary school teacher who specializes in teaching PE across local schools, has been broadcasting daily workout videos on YouTube to help people who are quarantined or home-working to stay active.

His latest virtual sports event has seen hundreds of local children getting involved.

“The Virtual Sports Event was designed so that children from Foundation to KS3 can take part at home/school sports event, no matter where they are. Each child participated in five events and scores will be taken from those events and adding together to give individual, class, house and school scores,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“Around 600 children took place in the event over the last couple of weeks with the whole video series having just under 3000 views.”

“Wedmore, Cheddar, Weare and Hugh Sexeys took part in a combined competition against each other whilst other schools, such as the Huntspill schools, competed against each other also.”

“What was really pleasing was that this free resource was used as a resource/idea across the country and inspired many other Virtual Sports Events.”

He adds: “The feedback I had was brilliant, so many parents, teachers and children contacted me to say how much it was enjoyed by all.”

“Cheddar won the overall event with each school having a house winner. I am so pleased as this achieved exactly what I set out to do.”