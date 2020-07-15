Bricks were sent flying across a garden when thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a wall during a late night car crash in Burnham-On-Sea.

Police say a Skoda collided with a wall outside solicitors firm Holley & Steer in Berrow Road, before being careering across the road towards the vet surgery.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a road traffic collision in Berrow Road, Burnham at about 12.20am on Friday 10th July.”

“Officers discovered a Skoda had collided with a wall. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. Enquiries are continuing.”

Brendan Steer at Holley & Steer adds: “Bricks were sent flying across our lawn – it was an extraordinary scene. The driver was lucky not to have been seriously hurt, having collided with the wall with such force.”