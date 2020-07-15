Burnham-On-Sea Berrow Road crash damage

Bricks were sent flying across a garden when thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused to a wall during a late night car crash in Burnham-On-Sea.

Police say a Skoda collided with a wall outside solicitors firm Holley & Steer in Berrow Road, before being careering across the road towards the vet surgery.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to a road traffic collision in Berrow Road, Burnham at about 12.20am on Friday 10th July.”

“Officers discovered a Skoda had collided with a wall. A man in his 40s was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. Enquiries are continuing.”

Brendan Steer at Holley & Steer adds: “Bricks were sent flying across our lawn – it was an extraordinary scene. The driver was lucky not to have been seriously hurt, having collided with the wall with such force.”

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page