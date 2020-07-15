Police have been praised for their quick response in moving on a group of travellers following a stand-off in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (July 15th) at the town’s BASC sports ground.

A line of vehicles towing caravans arrived in Burnham’s Stoddens Road outside the BASC Ground at around 4pm and several vehicles managed to gain access onto the playing fields.

Police were called to the scene, as pictured here, in an attempt to prevent the whole group getting onto the fields. After lengthy discussions, the travellers left around 8pm.

Russ Pike, Chairman of the BASC Ground, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are very relieved that the travellers left at about 8pm, but we’re annoyed this has happened for a second time this year.”

“The Police were quickly on the scene and they had a Section 61 Order ready to serve on the travellers if needed.”

He added: “We have now upgraded our security and are planning further improvemnents to stop this happening in the future.”

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at 4pm to the sports ground in Stoddens Road, Burnham-On-Sea, after reports of a potential unlawful encampment.”

“We were on the scene and working with the landowner and partnering agencies to resolve the situation.”

It comes after a group forced their way onto the fields in May, as reported here.