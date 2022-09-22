A Burnham-On-Sea pub has presented a bumper cheque to a charity that helps veterans and their families.

The team at The Lighthouse pub have handed over a cheque for £1,525 to The Baton charity following several months of fundraising.

The Baton has been named as ‘charity of the year’ for Complete Pub Management, which oversees The Lighthouse and 23 pubs across the UK.

“The money was raised from a series of charity events including a fun day, raffles and tombolas over the course of four months for this excellent charity,” said a spokesperson.

The Baton refers to a handle of a medical stretcher used during conflicts such as those in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Alan Rowe, The Baton founder, thanked the Burnham pub’s team for their support and said 100% of the funds raised go to veterans and their families.

Pictured: Landlord Tom Sheppard, Tracy Kear, Alan Rowe MBE – The Baton founder with his wife Pauline Rowe, Dave Haggetts pub staff member, Jess Green former landlord, Lynn Bailey and Catherine Robinson of Complete Pub Management.