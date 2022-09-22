The need for affordable housing in a village near Burnham-On-Sea will be discussed at a public consultation next week organised by Sedgemoor District Council and housing provider Homes in Sedgemoor.

With house prices and private rents increasing and affordable homes hard to find, the councils want to know whether the village of Mark is becoming too expensive for hard working families to live in.

“Those who need to live in the parish of Mark but are finding it hard to afford to do so are being encouraged to attend the event and help the organisers find out about housing needs from the people most affected,” a spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“As house prices and rental rates increase beyond the reach of some people’s incomes, especially in desirable rural areas, there are concerns local people might have to leave the village, moving away from their families and support networks.”

Residents have been invited to Mark Village Hall for the consultation on Thursday, September 29 from 3pm-6pm to have their say.

Those needing a home in the village will be able to register for affordable housing on the day.