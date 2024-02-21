Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards and a rescue hovercraft were called out on Tuesday afternoon (February 20th) after a person was reported to be in difficulty in mud on the town’s beach.

A beach walker next to Burnham Pavilion called 999 for the Coastguard after a person got into difficulty in a patch of mud with an incoming tide nearby.

Coastguards called out BARB Search & Rescue whose volunteers quickly launched one of their rescue hovercrafts.

The hovercraft on its trailer was driven from BARB’s seafront station onto Burnham beach ready to be launched.

Fortunately, the woman was helped out of the mud without further assistance being required.

A BARB spokesperson said: “This was a successful outcome and the beach walkers who spotted the lady in difficulty did the right thing in raising the alarm by calling 999 and asking foir the Coastguard when they had concern. BARB’s volunteers are on-call ready to help at incodents like this around the clock.”