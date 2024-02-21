Somerset Council is seeking traders to run concessions on Burnham-On-Sea, Brean and Berrow Beaches, and at Highbridge’s Apex Park, for this year’s holiday season.

A council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To make visitors and residents trips’ to Burnham-on-Sea, Brean and Berrow beaches and Apex Park even more enjoyable, Somerset Council arranges for various businesses to trade on or near the beach or park.”

“Somerset Council is in the process of inviting offers for a range of beach and park concessions for the forthcoming season.”

“The concessions available are donkey and pony rides; seafood; deck chairs; refreshments and beach goods.”

Those interested in concessions should contact property.services.sedgemoor@somerset.gov.uk for full details.

The closing date for submission of concessions is midday on Friday, March 8th 2024.