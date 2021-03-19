Somerset residents are being invited to join a minute’s silence to mark a National Day of Reflection , remembering those who have sadly lost their lives during the Covid pandemic and to show support for everyone who has been bereaved.

Initiated by end of life charity Marie Curie, the National Day of Reflection is due to take place on Tuesday 23rd March, the anniversary of the UK going into the first national lockdown.

It says the “National Day of Reflection will give the nation and communities a moment to remember, grieve and celebrate everyone who has died during this time and show support for families, friends and colleagues who are grieving.”

Marie Curie warns that without the right support for people who have been bereaved, the devastation that the pandemic has caused will impact the lives of people for generations.

The flag at Somerset County Hall in Taunton will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect for all those taken before their time by Covid-19 and for the bereaved they have left behind. County Hall will be lit up in blue and green in the evening to honour the emergency services.

The Chair of Somerset County Council, Cllr Nigel Taylor, has invited staff to hold a minute’s silence at noon to remember and reflect on the last year.

Councillor Taylor says: “Covid-19 has affected everyone’s lives over the last year, and sadly many of us have lost friends, neighbours and family before their time. On the anniversary of the first lockdown, it is a time for us to pause, reflect and remember. A time for us to support our friends, families and local communities and a time to help local grieving families. Let us all reflect on the events of the last year and send hope of better times.”

An online ‘Covid reflection’ page will be available from Tuesday 23 March at https://somersetnewsroom.com/2021/03/17/somerset-coronavirus-reflection-page/ for members of the public to share their own personal reflection messages – which will remain as a permanent reminder of the last year.

The Council is also inviting staff and the public to share pandemic inspired poems as part of World Poetry Day on March 21 – a therapeutic way to comfortably share feelings and thoughts if they want to.

Anyone who wishes to take part and would like to add their own reflection message, photo (please have all necessary permissions in place) or poem to the ‘Covid reflection’ memorial page can do so by emailing communications@somerset.gov.uk.

Marie Curie estimates that over three million people have been bereaved since the pandemic began, yet many have been unable to properly say goodbye to loved ones or grieve.

Marie Curie Chief Executive Matthew Reed says: “We need to mark the huge amount of loss we’ve seen this year and show support for everyone who has been bereaved in the most challenging of circumstances. We cannot simply stand by and not recognise the effects the pandemic has had on the bereaved. We know people are in shock, confused, upset, angry and unable to process what has happened.”

“The National Day of Reflection gives us a moment to reflect, remember and celebrate the lives of everyone that has died, as well as show our support to family, friends and colleagues who are bereaved during these challenging times – from Covid and other causes.”

To find out more about the National Day of Reflection and how to get involved visit www.mariecurie.org.uk/dayofreflection

If you have been bereaved and need emotional support or someone to talk to you can call the Somerset Bereavement Support Service on 0800 304 7412.

For emotional support Mindline is a confidential listening service which provides a safe place to talk if you, or someone you know, is in distress on 01823 276 892.