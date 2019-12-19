Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has presented a bumper-sized cheque to Children’s Hospice South West following a year of fundraising.

Members of the popular club in Victoria Street have raised £2,486.19 for the charity and handed over the sum at their annual Christmas party night, pictured here.

Club Manager Paul Hale said: “We are delighted to have raised such a great amount for this super charity and thank all those who have supported us during the year.”

The club also announced that its 2020 charity will the Friends of Burnham Hospital, whose team also attended the evening, as pictured below.