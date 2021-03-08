Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club has presented £2,460 to local mental health support charity In Charley’s Memory.

It comes after the club organised a successful fundraising day for the mental health support charity earlier this year when players and supporters ran, cycled and walked a combined distance of 1,712 kilometres, easily exceeding the 1,000km target.

Tim Piper, who organised the event, has handed a total of £2,460.67 to the charity’s Dawn Carey, as pictured here, and he said: “I had the pleasure of handing over the money raised from our 1000km challenge at the end of January.”

“It was great to meet the staff there and hear about the work they are doing. Our money will go a long way in helping them extend their services and office space to assist in helping those affected with mental health.”

“Thank you all who took part and donated in the challenge. No matter how big or little, it will now go a long way to change people’s lives.”

Tim thanked all those who joined in and supported the successful fundraiser. They included Burnham United footballers who contributed 50km to the total while Burnham-On-Sea Harriers running club also added 350km.

Paul Shepherd and a team of PE teachers from Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy contributed 40km between them. Among them was James Cannard who ran an entire marathon.

In Charley’s Memory provides counselling and mental health support to young people across the area.

Jo Clement, whose son was the late Charley Marks who inspired the charity’s formation, says: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has taken the time to raise money for In Charley’s Memory.”

“I’m totally overwhelmed with how much has been raised and how many people took time out of their day to run/walk to meet the 1000 km total.”

“The money raised will not only help so many young people, but we also now help over 26’s who also struggle with their poor mental health. At the moment we currently counsel almost 100 people each week and I’m very proud of the legacy that my charley boy has left. Again a big thanks and especially to Tim who set up this challenge.”