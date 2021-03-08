The Burnham-On-Sea area begins to take its first cautious steps out of lockdown on Monday (March 8th) as children returned to their desks and care homes welcomed back visitors to see their loved ones.

Last month, Boris Johnson revealed England’s roadmap out of lockdown which he said he hoped would be the end of the cycle of opening and closing the country.

The four-step plan, broken up by five-week intervals, began on Monday, and it is hoped to end on June 21st.

In order for lockdown to be lifted the government has said that four key indicators must all be going in the right direction, otherwise the plans may be delayed.

The four indicators are: The vaccine roll-out is going as planned – with all adults offered their first dose by the end of July; The vaccines have been proved to be effective; Case numbers are not rising and there is no risk the NHS will be overwhelmed; and New variants do not create unforeseen risks.

Schools return

The biggest change that happened on March 8th was the return of pupils to school. All primaries and secondary schools will open.

Many secondary schools, including King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge, are opting to stagger the return over this week, as reported here, in order to meet the demand for testing.

Secondary and college pupils will be tested with lateral flow tests twice a week, receiving three initial tests at school before they start taking them at home.

Wraparound childcare, like childminders and after-school clubs, can also return from today, March 8th.

Care home visitors return today

Today also finally allows the return of visitors to care homes after almost a year of forced separation for most residents.

Residents of care homes will be allowed to nominate one person to be a regular visitor as long as they get a test close to their visit and wear PPE.

By now practically all residents of care homes will have received their first dose of the vaccine, as will many of the people who will be visiting them.

What else changes today?

The ‘Stay at Home’ order remains in place, meaning people will have to stay local and only leave their area for work or an emergency.

The only rule change is people may socialise with their household outside for a picnic or coffee.

They may also meet up with one other person from outside their household. So two friends sitting at either end of a bench in a park is allowed.

All ‘non essential’ shops, pubs, restaurants and other businesses remain closed.

What will happen on March 29th?

The second phase of step one will begin on Monday March 29th which is around the time schools break up for Easter.

The rule of six will return, meaning up to six people can meet or two whole households.

Meetings will also be allowed to take place in private gardens once again.

Outdoor sports facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts, will be allowed to reopen, and people can take part in formally organised outdoor sports.

At this point, the ‘Stay at Home’ order will formally end although many restrictions will remain in place.

What will happen on April 12th?

The remaining three steps are due to take place no sooner than April 12th, May 17th and June 21st. If any of the data the government is monitoring for lifting lockdown begins to look worrisome then the steps may be moved back by five weeks.

April 12th will see the return or all non-essential shops and personal care businesses like barbers and nail salons.

Public buildings, gyms and leisure facilities will be allowed to reopen also.

The hospitality industry will also being its return with pubs and restaurants allowed to serve customers outside – click here to read our report on how pubs will reopen in Burnham-On-Sea.

What will happen on May 17th?

From May 17, most social contact rules will be lifted although gathering rules will remain illegal.

Cinemas and theatre will be allowed to reopen but some rules may apply.

The rest of the hospitality industry will also reopen its doors fully on this date but may still be subject to some rules.

Some large outdoor events will be allowed to start again if venues are kept at half capacity and follow special rules.

May 17th is also when Brits will be allowed to leave the UK for recreational reasons again, although it is expected many rules and restrictions will remain in place for international travel.

What will happen on June 21st?

Finally, from June 21st, it is hoped all legal limits on social contact can be removed.

Nightclubs will be allowed to reopen as well as ending restrictions on large events.

What will happen after all steps are completed?

It is likely some guidelines will remain in place after the roadmap has been completed, with negative tests needed to gain access to some events as an example.

There will also likely still be a lot of restrictions on international travel with many different nations at different phases of the vaccine rollout and the government reluctant to allow variants of concern into the country.

MORE: Click here to read the Prime Minister’s full roadmap to lockdown easing