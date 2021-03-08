Children in the Burnham-On-Sea area returned to school on Monday (March 8th) after more than two months studying at home amid the lockdown.

King Alfred School Academy in Highbridge pupils are returning with a phased return this week, allowing pupils to take Covid tests. Face masks will be worn in classrooms.

Primary schools across the Burnham area opened for pupils on Monday as well.

King Alfred School Principal Nathan Jenkins says: ”Return to school has finally arrived and we are so excited to welcome all students back this week.”

”It’s been challenging but we are incredibly proud of students, staff and parents for their commitment and support during the last few months.”

At King Alfred School, students in Year 7 return to school today, with Year 8 students following on Tuesday March 9th, and Year 9 students on Wednesday March 10th.

Lateral flow testing will take place for all pupils for whom the school has received consent, as pictured here.

Students who test positive using a lateral flow test, or who show symptoms of Covid-19, will be sent home to isolate for ten days – and they will be expected to book a PCR test at a local test centre.

In order to get Years 10-12 back into lessons today without disruption, all students in those year groups were invited to the school last week for their first lateral flow tests.

All students who have consented will receive a total of three tests in school during the next three weeks, after which they will be issued with home test kits.

The school says it is also “strongly advising” all students and staff to wear face coverings at all times, aside from when doing PE or when eating, and they will be encouraged to sanitise their hands regularly.

Students will remain in teaching blocks and year group bubbles, as before Christmas, and will continue to have split lunch times and remain in zones at social times, to ensure that they do not cross bubbles.

Full information, specific to each year group (including Year 10-12 testing times), from the school principal Nathan Jenkins can be found here. Students or parents with further questions should email info@tkasa.org.uk.