Children at Footprints Nursery in Burnham-On-Sea have marked World Book Day with a day of fun activities.

The youngsters enjoyed taking part in a range of different activities, all with a book-theme.

“We have had lots of different book-themed activities for the children to take part in throughout the week and we ended with a book themed lunch today including ‘Stick man’ sausages, ‘Hungry Caterpillar’ salad with a sandwich tray, ‘Cat in the hat’ marshmallow sticks and an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ style tea party,” says Manager Kellie Sanders.

“All the children came to the nursery in their pyjamas and we enjoyed hot chocolate and gingerbread while we listened to some of the children’s favourite bedtime stories from home. Lots of fun was had by all!”