A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser has raised hundreds of pounds for a local charity by taking part in a fitness challenge.

Ben Shills is raising money for In Charley’s Memory to help their work around mental health support for young people.

Over the weekend he took on a challenge known as ‘4x4x48’, which was the brainchild of Fitness fanatic David Goggins, a former Navy seal turned ultra runner/motivational speaker and author.

Ben says: “The challenge involved running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours. Essentially I ran 48 miles over 48 hours with broken sleep patterns.”

“I did all this in aid of the fantastic charity In Charley’s Memory, who work with teenagers and young adults in combating mental health problems and concerns.”

“They have seen their demand greatly increase through the last 12 months and have had to get more creative with fundraising and events.”

“They are such an incredibly well run charity and they are growing more each year.”

“Thank you to everyone who liked, shared or donated towards this great cause. You guys are helping towards giving kids, teenagers and young adults who are suffering with their mental health, a chance to get through it.”

“Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated! The donation page will be open until March 15th if you’d to make a contribution.”

Click here for the fundraising page