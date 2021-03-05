Burnham-On-Sea’s pubs and restaurants with outside areas are getting set to re-open in just over a month following the easing of the Covid lockdown measures.

Among the pubs welcoming back customers from Monday, April 12th will be the Victoria Hotel in Burnham’s Victoria Street.

The Government will be allowing hospitality venues with gardens and outdoor areas to serve customers from that date. And from May 17th pubs and restaurants will be able to seat customers indoors, with up to a maximum of six people or two households of any size, and groups seated outside of less than 30 people.

Ryan Andress, landlord at the Victoria Hotel, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are looking forward to welcoming back customers on April 12th for outdoor sales – the team is raring to go.”

“Everyone was in a bit of a rut when there were no re-opening dates, but now we have a target, we are working on getting everything ready for the re-start of trading. Pubs will need plenty of local support when they are open again.”

He added that the pub is exploring plans for possible extra covering for its outdoor seating area and hopes to have more details soon.

Burnham’s Dunstan House has also announced this week that it will re-open on April 12th.

A spokesman says: “Time to wave goodbye to Zoom quizzes, turn off Netflix and join us this Spring as we raise a glass to being back together.”

“Our outside bookings are open for reservations from April 12th so start planning your reunions.”

JD Wetherspoon pub The Reeds Arms on Burnham-On-Sea seafront will be re-opening on April 12th for outdoor trade.

It will offer a slightly reduced food menu, to include breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and ‘British classics’. Customers will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoon app and Wetherspoon staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those who don’t have the app. Wetherspoons says the pub will not be operating a booking system. Customers will be able to enter the pub to use the toilet facilities.

The Somerset & Dorset pub in Burnham High Street and the Rosewood in Love Lane are also planning to re-open on April 12th for outside customers.

A re-opening date for Burnham’s Railway pub in the High Street is yet to be confirmed, a spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Burnham’s Ritz Social Club will be re-opening on May 17th, as reported here, because it does not have an outside seating area, however it has a full entertainment programme being scheduled for the summer period.