A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser hopes to raise hundreds of pounds for a town charity by taking part in a fitness challenge this weekend.

Ben Shills is raising money for In Charley’s Memory to help their work around mental health support for young people.

Ben says: “Over the weekend of March 6th I am taking on a challenge known as 4x4x48. This is the brainchild of Fitness fanatic David Goggins, a former Navy seal turned ultra runner/motivational speaker and author.”

“The challenge involves running 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours. The start time is 8pm PST, which equates to 4am UK time.”

“Essentially I will be running 48 miles over 48 hours with broken sleep patterns.”

“I am doing all this in aid of the fantastic charity In Charley’s Memory, who work with teenagers and young adults in combating mental health problems and concerns.”

“They have seen their demand greatly increase through the last 12 months and have had to get more creative with fundraising and events.”

“They are such an incredibly well run charity and they are growing more each year. Anything you can donate is greatly appreciated!”

Click here for the fundraising page