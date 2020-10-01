A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers has raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer research charity by walking and running 60 miles.

A dozen ladies from the ‘Burnham Sole Sisters’ social running group walked or ran two miles every day during September to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the charity has been unable to hold its popular Race For Life event this year so is holding smaller fundraising activities instead.

The event was particularly special for Amanda Baker, who is one of the group’s Burnham fundraisers.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “One reason we ran and walked 60 miles during September is that I recently lost my mother-in-law to cancer, so it’s a charity very close to my heart. She would have been 80 in September, so it’s been an emotional month.”

“We have all really enjoyed doing this challenge as we have all been affected one way or another with family members or friends suffering with Cancer.”

She added: “There has been lots of laughter along the way and a few of us managed to do a local Race for Life 5K on 9th September in Burnham. We were due to take part in the yearly Race for Life on Weston beach on that evening, but unfortunately it had to be cancelled this year due to Covid.”

Pictured: Noreen Beckinsdale, Amanda Baker, Louise Cushion, Emily Allen with supporters Keith and Sarah at the start of the month-long fundraiser