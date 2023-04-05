A Police standoff took place in Burnham-On-Sea after a wanted man escaped onto the roof of a property.

Avon & Somerset Police said officers went to an address in Abingdon Street on Wednesday (April 5th) while trying to trace a man wanted for breach of court bail.

Abingdon Street and Technical Street were closed since around mid-day while Police, ambulance and fire crews were on scene, as pictured here.

It ended at 1.30am on Thursday April 6th when a 42 year old man was arrested.

Several homes were also evacuated as a safety precaution.

A Police spokesperson says: “Local patrol officers attended an address in Abingdon Street on Wednesday 5th April as part of ongoing enquiries to trace an individual wanted for breach of court bail.”

“On their arrival a man gained access to the roof of a property, causing damage.”

“The officers asked for further units to attend. These further units included a specialist firearms unit which was nearby.”

“When not undertaking their specialist role, firearms officers carry out routine patrols and can be deployed to any incident.”

“Officers remained at the scene while they tried to bring the incident to a safe and peaceful conclusion. Several neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution due to damage to the roof and a chimney.”