At least eight homes were evacuated during a 13-hour standoff in Burnham-On-Sea after a wanted man escaped onto the roof of a property.

Avon & Somerset Police officers went to an address in Abingdon Street on Wednesday (April 5th) while trying to trace the man who was wanted for a breach of court bail.

Abingdon Street and Technical Street were closed from noon yesterday until 1.30am this morning when the man finally gave up to Police negotiators.

At one point, over a dozen Police vehicles were on scene, joined by ambulance staff and fire crews, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson says: “A man has been arrested and remains in police custody after a man gained access to the roof of a property in Abingdon Street at about 12.20pm on Wednesday 5 April.”

“A man in his 40s was arrested for breach of court bail at about 1.30am on Thursday 6th April.“

”Enquiries continue after roofs, chimneys and cabling were found to have been damaged.”

”A cordon remains in place due to the risk of falling debris and several neighbouring homes were evacuated overnight. Structural safety checks will need to be carried out before some residents can return.”

Police drones were operated by specially-trained officers from the car park next to Lynton Road, pictured here.

Several of the families who had been evacuated were accommodated at local hotels overnight by the Police.

Western Power Distribution was also called to disconnect the power in the homes after wiring was said to have been damaged.