A pub near Burnham-On-Sea has been named among the best in the South West at the National Pub & Bar Awards 2023.

The Swan at Wedmore is among seven establishments short-listed in the South West regional section.

Entries for the awards have been open since the start of the year, with hundreds of venues assessed on categories such as their operation, team welfare, sustainability, food, drink and marketing.

At the award ceremony in June, official regional winners will be crowned as well as an overall winner.

A total of 94 venues have been recognised across the UK in the annual event as the best in their respective counties.

The awards shine a spotlight on the positive and inspiring work being carried out across the UK’s hospitality industry.

The Swan is “a bustling village bar serving drinks and snacks from early in the morning until late at night. We have fires, stripped wood floors, comfy seats and bar stools.” The pub prides itself in serving “outstanding local ales and ciders” plus spirits Dogs are welcome in the bar area and there is also a “sun-filled lounge area”.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the awards, said: “We were overwhelmed by the level and quality of entries this year.”

“It just goes to show what magnificent work is going on across the UK hospitality sector. With outrageous energy costs, recruitment shortages and a punishing taxation system, these businesses are once again facing tough times.”

“Now, more than ever, it’s vital that people support their local pubs and bars. So, ahead of the long Easter weekend, why not check out the finest in your county?”

South west winners at National Pub & Bar Awards

The Swan in Wedmore

Bell & Crown, Wiltshire

The Crown at Ampney Brook, Gloucestershire

The Driftwood Spars, Cornwall

The Langton Arms, Dorset

The Lost & Found, Bristol

The Masons Arms, Devon

You can see the full list of County Winners via the National Pub & Bar Awards website.