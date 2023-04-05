Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating after winning medals at a top regional competition.
Monarchs Gymnastics Club took a large team to take part in the annual South West Prelims in Yate at the weekend with huge success.
The gymnasts who gained first places in each section have automatic entry to the national finals in Stoke on Trent this May and some other gymnasts received places to compete in Southampton this coming weekend.
Gold Medal winners:
Jack Warburton and Tay Meager
Leo and Cai
Louie and Joshua
Silver medals:
Katherine, Sanae and Maxine
Edie, Ava and Sophia
Emily, Rosie and Lily
Sophie, Felicity and Eva
Bronze medals:
Tory and Miaya
Evie and Eva
Juno, Ava and Phoenix
Kian and Amara 4th
Regan, Edee and Imogen 4th
Amelia, Mia and Grace 4th
Verity, Raeganand Georgia 5th
Harriet and Aeesha 6th
Jess and Bella 7th
Grace, Jennifer and and Emily 7th
Maddie, Eve and Jorgie 7th
Poppy, ia and Matilda 7th
Erin, Izzy and Isla 11th
A spokesperson says: “A massive well done to Jack and Tay and Leo and Cai who have now gained a place to represent the south west in Stoke on Trent and to Amelia, Mia and Grace and Louie and Joshua for representing the south west in Southampton.”