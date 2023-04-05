Young gymnasts from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are celebrating after winning medals at a top regional competition.

Monarchs Gymnastics Club took a large team to take part in the annual South West Prelims in Yate at the weekend with huge success.

The gymnasts who gained first places in each section have automatic entry to the national finals in Stoke on Trent this May and some other gymnasts received places to compete in Southampton this coming weekend.

Gold Medal winners:

Jack Warburton and Tay Meager

Leo and Cai

Louie and Joshua

Silver medals:

Katherine, Sanae and Maxine

Edie, Ava and Sophia

Emily, Rosie and Lily

Sophie, Felicity and Eva

Bronze medals:

Tory and Miaya

Evie and Eva

Juno, Ava and Phoenix

Kian and Amara 4th

Regan, Edee and Imogen 4th

Amelia, Mia and Grace 4th

Verity, Raeganand Georgia 5th

Harriet and Aeesha 6th

Jess and Bella 7th

Grace, Jennifer and and Emily 7th

Maddie, Eve and Jorgie 7th

Poppy, ia and Matilda 7th

Erin, Izzy and Isla 11th

A spokesperson says: “A massive well done to Jack and Tay and Leo and Cai who have now gained a place to represent the south west in Stoke on Trent and to Amelia, Mia and Grace and Louie and Joshua for representing the south west in Southampton.”