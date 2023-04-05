Free registration is now open for a fundraising beach walk between Burnham-On-Sea and Brean to support local charity Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

The event will be held on Sunday 11th June with start times between 10am and 11am, and a variety of distances available from Burnham to the low lighthouse; or Brean Down or Berrow Beach.

“It’s a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome – even sponsored dogs! This event forms part of the Ritz Social Club’s commitment to raise at least £8,000 for their 2023 charity of the year – Secret World.”

Secret World Wildlife Rescue (SWWR) exists to relieve the suffering of wildlife and to encourage respect and tolerance for wildlife.

David Plant, Fundraising Manager at SWWR, says: “We were delighted to be chosen as the Ritz Social Club’s charity of the year. They are an important part of the community and do so much for local charities and groups, with their weekly Monday quizzes being a particular highlight.”

“This is our first mass-participation event since Covid and we’re very excited to be working with the Ritz to get lots of people walking for wildlife.”

“You can enjoy a walk on our beautiful beach with views across the Bristol Channel while raising money for the animals that call this area home. We’re hoping to see some people in fancy dress which will make it a very entertaining day!”

“Let’s help the Ritz team smash their ambitious target of £8,000 and give sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife a second chance at life in the wild.”

For full information, sponsor forms and to register for the event please email David.plant@secretworld.org – or contact David on 01278 768706. Info packs and sponsor forms can also be collected from the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, Burnham.