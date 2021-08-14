Burnham-On-Sea Tesco shoppers have given their support to a campaign to provide meals to children living in food insecurity, enabling thousands of meals to be donated.

In the past three weeks, the Burnham-On-Sea Tesco superstore has given a donation for every vegetable and piece of fruit across all its stores.

It has been part of its ‘Buy One to Help a Child’ scheme to provide food that FareShare will redistribute to children’s charities.

Sales of stacks of strawberries, a bounty of bananas and container-loads of cucumbers purchased by Tesco customers mean that over 5,000 charities will now be given food to help the 2.3 million children in the UK living in food insecurity.

The warm summer weather saw bumper purchases of strawberries, cucumbers and bananas, allowing Tesco to exceed its target of providing 3million meals’ worth of food to help charities and community groups supplied by FareShare.

Cucumbers were the most popular item sold on a Monday throughout the collection, with strawberries winning in popularity on Tuesday and Wednesdays.

Tesco has been working with FareShare since 2016 and so far has redistributed more than 120 million meals of food to charities and community groups across the UK.

FareShare supports frontline charities and community groups working with children – from summer holiday clubs and breakfast clubs to community kitchens and groups that supply food parcels to those facing food insecurity.