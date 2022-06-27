Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store is making it easier than ever for shoppers to give a helping hand to the food bank and local charities feeding people in the area, with ready-prepared donation bags this summer.

The Tesco Food Collection is taking place in every large Tesco store across the UK from June 30th to July 2nd, and shoppers are being invited to donate long-life food to support local food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network and FareShare-supported charities.

Tesco says it will top up all food donations made during the collection with an extra 20% cash donation to support the two charities.

The pre-filled donation bags, available during the collection, will contain items that are most needed by the local Trussell Trust foodbank or frontline charities supplied by FareShare.

Shoppers will be able to scan the contents at the till as part of their usual shop before dropping the bag into the food collection donation trolley.

It is one of a number of new ways that customers can give their support during this summer’s food collection. Shoppers can also for the first time round up their bill at the checkout to make a small donation to the charities.

Tesco Head of Community Claire de Silva says: “This collection marks 10 years of us working with the Trussell Trust and FareShare. During that decade our customers have been amazingly generous, donating more than 100 million meals during our food collections and at permanent collection points in stores. This summer we wanted to make it even easier for customers to donate as we know that every can donated really does help.”

Donations are more important than ever as the charities have reported increasing need for food.

Lucy Bearn, CEO at FareShare South West, adds: “Our charities are telling us that the need for food has vastly increased as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, and over the last year we’ve continued to deliver four meals every second to people facing food insecurity across the UK.”

“That’s why we would be immensely grateful to anyone who is able to donate a bag of pasta or tin of vegetables over the Tesco Food Collection weekend – your generous donations will help us continue providing vital support to families struggling to cope this summer.”